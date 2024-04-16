'Iran Will Not Get Off Scot-Free With This Aggression': Israeli Army

"We will not allow this aggression in the region," Israeli Army said.

Israel's army said on Tuesday that Iran will not get off "scot-free" after the Islamic republic launched an unprecedented wave of missiles and drones at Israel last weekend.

"Iran will not get (off) scot-free with this aggression," military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told reporters at Julis military base while displaying the remains of an intercepted missile.

"We will not allow this aggression in the region," Hagari said, speaking in English.

He said that, even as the world was talking about the "nuclear threat from Iran," the Islamic republic was "building a conventional threat, meaning to create a ring of fire across Israel".

From late on Saturday to early Sunday, Iran launched more than 300 drones, missiles and ballistic missiles at Israel but caused just minor damage, including at a military base in the country's south.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)