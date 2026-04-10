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Ukraine Downed Shahed Drones In Middle East During Iran War, Says Zelensky

Zelensky made his first public acknowledgment of the operations Wednesday in remarks to reporters that were embargoed until Friday.

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Ukraine Downed Shahed Drones In Middle East During Iran War, Says Zelensky
Zelensky said Ukrainian forces took part in active operations abroad.
  • Ukrainian forces shot down Iranian-designed Shahed drones in multiple Middle Eastern countries
  • President Zelensky confirmed Ukraine helped partners counter drones used by Russia in Ukraine
  • The operations are part of a broader effort supporting allies against shared drone threats
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Kyiv:

Ukrainian military personnel shot down Iranian-designed Shahed drones in multiple Middle Eastern countries during the Iran war, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, describing the operations as part of a broader effort to help partners counter the same weapons used by Russia in Ukraine.

Zelensky made his first public acknowledgment of the operations Wednesday in remarks to reporters that were embargoed until Friday.

Zelensky said Ukrainian forces took part in active operations abroad using domestically produced, battle-tested interceptor drones.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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