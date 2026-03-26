"It Was Already Open": Pak's Khawaja Asif Mocks US' Hormuz "War Goal"

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has mocked the United States' war strategy in Iran, even as Islamabad is working to project itself as the negotiator to de-escalate conflict in the Middle East. Talking to X, Asif questioned Washington's shifting objectives of the conflict that has disrupted the global energy supply by pointing out that the US-Israeli campaign's focus appears to have moved toward reopening the Strait of Hormuz, which was already open before the war.

"The goal of the war seems to have shifted to opening the Strait of Hormuz, which was open before the war," he wrote in a post on X.

The Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical oil transit routes, has been virtually paralysed by the Middle East war. Around a fifth of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas passes through the waterway in peacetime.

95% Shipping Dropped

The war, which started with the United States and Israel's bombing of Iran, prompted Tehran to retaliate with strikes across the region and sharply restrict access to the strait. This led to a 95 per cent drop in daily shipping of energy through the critical waterways.

The channel typically sees around 120 daily transits, according to shipping industry intelligence site Lloyd's List. However, from March 1 to 25, commodities carriers made just 155 crossings, according to analytics firm Kpler -- a decrease of 95 per cent.

Of these, 99 were by oil tankers and gas carriers, and most were travelling east out of the strait. Just two vessels were detected crossing the strait on Wednesday, both heading west.

Plans To End War

Iran on Wednesday dismissed an American plan to pause the war, issuing its own counterproposal instead, as it launched more attacks on Israel and Gulf Arab countries.

Two officials from Pakistan told the Associated Press about the 15-point US proposal broadly, saying it addressed sanctions relief, a rollback of Iran's nuclear programme, limits on missiles and reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Follow Iran war live updates here

Iran issued its own plan via state TV, which includes a halt to killings of its officials, means to make sure no other war is waged against it, reparations for the war, the end of hostilities and Iran's sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.

"No negotiations have happened with the enemy until now, and we do not plan on any negotiations," Iran's foreign minister later told state TV.

The deaths from the war has risen to more than 1,500 people in Iran, nearly 1,100 people in Lebanon, 16 in Israel and 13 US military members, as well as some civilians on land and sea in the Gulf region. Millions of people in Lebanon and Iran have been displaced.