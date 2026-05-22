Is UAE Building Anti-Drone Shield Around Oil Facilities Amid Iran Attacks?

After months of the Iranian onslaught on its oil storage facilities, the United Arab Emirates seems to be putting its money where its mouth is. An image has emerged on social media showing Abu Dhabi building what appears to be anti-drone defences around its oil storage facilities -- a system capable of stopping heavy Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs).

The image, appearing on open-source accounts on X, shows an under-construction project, with netting of what appears to be iron rods surrounding an oil storage facility. NDTV could not independently verify the authenticity of the photograph.

Oil and gas account for approximately 30 per cent of the United Arab Emirates' overall Gross Domestic Product (GDP) directly, while 13 per cent of it comes from its exports.

Iran has increasingly singled out the Emirates in its war messaging as it attacked the United States and Israeli targets in the Middle East, repeatedly targeting locations across the country, including oil facilities, tourist hubs and even a nuclear reactor. Tehran has accused Abu Dhabi of deepening military, political and intelligence ties with Washington and Tel Aviv.

UAE-Israel Defence Fund

The photographs emerged amid reports claiming that the UAE, along with Israel, is entering a new phase of military cooperation, under which both nations will establish a joint fund to finance, develop, and acquire advanced weapons systems, air defence platforms, and anti-drone technologies.

Citing US officials, Middle East Eye reported that both nations would pursue "joint acquisitions" of weapons systems as part of the new defence partnership.

The Emirates could also fund technological developments in Israeli air defence systems. Both Gulf neighbours are also looking to jointly acquire and develop Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) and other air defence systems, according to the report.

The agreement was reportedly finalised when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the UAE during the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Netanyahu's office issued a statement announcing the secret visit, which sparked a rare denial from the Emirates.

UAE-Israel Ties

Israel has also supplied air defence systems to the UAE in the past. In early May, it was reported that Tel Aviv sent batteries for its Iron Dome air defence system, along with personnel to operate them, to the UAE. The batteries, which typically include radars and missile launchers, were sent to the UAE to help it defend against Iranian attacks, Reuters reported, quoting sources.

In March, senior Emirati official Anwar Gargash, an adviser to the country's president, claimed that Iranian attacks on its Arab neighbours would strengthen relations between Israel and those Arab states that have diplomatic ties with Israel.