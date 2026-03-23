Iranian Media Claims F-15 Jet Shot Down Near Hormuz, Then A US Fact-Check

The United States has fact-checked Iran's claim that Iranian forces shot down a US F-15, confirming that all American fighter jets deployed in the Middle East remain fully operational. The clarification followed Iranian state media's claim that the Islamic Republic's air defence systems have intercepted and downed a US fighter jet near Hormuz Island using a surface-to-air missile amid its operation against the joint US-Israeli forces in the Middle East.

According to a Tehran Times report, Iranian forces intercepted a US F-15 over Iran's southern coast before it was brought down near the critical waterways. The report described the incident as a successful engagement by Iranian air defence forces against a hostile intrusion.

A video also emerged on social media, purportedly showing Iranian forces intercepting the US F-15 fighter jet.

JUST IN: 🇮🇷🇺🇸 Iran's Fars News Agency reports Iranian air defenses engaged a US F-15 Eagle near Hormuz Island, aircraft's status unclear pic.twitter.com/EEXUnj4D9h — BRICS Monitor (@BRICStracker) March 22, 2026

What The US Said

Dismissing Iranian media reports, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said no American fighter aircraft have been shot down by Iran in over 8,000 combat sorties during Operation Epic Fury.

"FALSE: Rumors claim the Iranian regime recently shot down a US F-15 over Iran," it said.

🚫 FALSE: Rumors claim the Iranian regime recently shot down a U.S. F-15 over Iran.



✅ TRUE: U.S. forces have flown more than 8,000 combat flights during Operation Epic Fury. No U.S. fighter aircraft have been shot down by Iran. pic.twitter.com/GzwyY2WktC — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 22, 2026

"TRUE: US forces have flown more than 8,000 combat flights during Operation Epic Fury. No US fighter aircraft have been shot down by Iran."

Iran Strikes US F-35 Stealth Fighter

However, on Friday, an F-35 was forced to make an emergency landing at a US base in the Middle East after being hit over Iranian airspace during a mission. Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) claimed the US stealth fighter was "struck and seriously damaged" by its forces.

According to a CNN report, the pilot had survived the blow, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the emergency landing.

The incident marked the first known instance of Iran hitting one of the US military's most advanced and expensive aircraft in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Tehran also claimed it intercepted and downed more than 125 US-Israeli drones, which it said reflects significant upgrades in its integrated air defence network.