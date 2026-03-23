$2 Million Toll On Ships To Pass Strait Of Hormuz? What Iran Said

Iran has decided to charge some vessels $2 million (approximately Rs18.8 crore) to pass through the Strait of Hormuz in a bid to leverage its control over the global shipping choke point amid its ongoing war with the US and Israel. The massive toll has already been implemented, marking the new approach to controlling the critical waterway, Iranian lawmaker Alaeddin Boroujerdi, who is a member of the parliament's national security committee, told state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), according to an Iran International report.

According to Boroujerdi, the move reflects what he called a new "sovereign regime" in the strait after decades. "Collecting $2 million as transit fees from some vessels crossing the strait reflects Iran's strength," Boroujerdi said.

"Now, because war has costs, naturally we must do this and take transit fees from ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz," he added, claiming the move shows the Islamic Republic's "authority".

Trump's Threat

Boroujerdi's remarks followed US President Donald Trump's warning last week that the United States could target Iran's power infrastructure if the strait is not reopened within 48 hours. Trump has said if Iran didn't open the strait, the US would destroy its "various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!"

The Iranian lawmaker also referred to Trump's threat, saying Israel's energy infrastructure would be within Iran's reach and could be destroyed "within a day".

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian also replied to Trump, saying the strait is "open to everyone" except Iran's adversaries as he set out Tehran's policy on X.

"The illusion of erasing Iran from the map shows desperation against the will of a history-making nation. Threats and terror only strengthen our unity. The Strait of Hormuz is open to all except those who violate our soil. We firmly confront delirious threats on the battlefield," he wrote.

Iran's Warning

Following Trump's threat, Iran has said the Strait of Hormuz, crucial to oil and other exports, would be "completely closed" immediately if the US follows up on Trump's threat to attack its power plants.

Tehran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz that connects the Persian Gulf to the rest of the world, while claiming safe passage for vessels from countries other than its enemies. Roughly one-fifth of the global oil supply passes through it, but attacks on ships have stopped nearly all tanker traffic.