8 Iran-Linked Oil Tankers Stopped By US Since Start Of Hormuz Blockade

The US military has intercepted at least eight oil tankers entering or leaving Iranian ports since the start of the American blockade of the Strait of Hormuz on Monday. In all cases, US naval forces contacted the crew by radio communications and instructed them to reverse course, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Citing officials, the Journal reported that in every instance, tankers complied with the orders, and no boardings were necessary.

The US-sanctioned tanker Rich Starry, owned by China's Shanghai Xuanrun Shipping Co, was among the eight tankers stopped by US forces.

The United States has reportedly deployed more than 15 warships and thousands of US servicemembers, including Marines and special-operations forces, to enforce the blockade of Iranian ports.

The US Blockade Of Hormuz

Since the war in Iran started, Tehran has been shipping its oil and goods freely through the narrow waterway, while sharply curbing seaborne traffic from other nations, especially those deemed unfriendly by the Islamic Republic.

After the ceasefire talks collapsed with Iran this weekend, Trump ordered US forces to block all Iranian ports at Hormuz. The US military is now planning to track down any Iranian ship crossing the Strait and physically board it, if necessary.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM), in a statement, said a blockade of Iranian ports has been fully implemented as US forces maintain maritime superiority in the Middle East.

"An estimated 90 per cent of Iran's economy is fuelled by international trade by sea. In less than 36 hours since the blockade was implemented, US forces have completely halted economic trade going into and out of Iran by sea."

US Clearing Mines In Hormuz

The US forces have also said it is attempting to clear out mines that Iran said are in the strait, with two navy guided-missile destroyers conducting operations. Earlier, the New York Times reported that Iran is unable to find the mines it laid in the Hormuz and does not have the capacity to remove the explosives, preventing Iran from allowing more traffic through the waterway.

The opening of the Hormuz – a chokepoint for a fifth of the world's oil supply – is a primary demand of the US to end the war in Iran. The virtual closure of the strait sent fuel prices soaring, creating the world's largest energy crisis in decades and putting pressure on Donald Trump at home.