US Aircraft Fires Missile At Ship For Iran Blockade Violation

The US military said Saturday it had disabled a Gambia-flagged cargo vessel attempting to sail to an Iranian port by launching a missile into its engine room.

US Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees forces in the Middle East region, said the strike occurred on May 29 after the M/V Lian Star failed to respond to more than 20 warnings.

"A US aircraft disabled the vessel by firing a Hellfire missile into the ship's engine room after Lian Star's crew failed to comply. The ship is no longer transiting to Iran," CENTCOM said on X.

The statement did not mention if there were any injuries aboard the Lian Star following the strike.

"US forces have disabled five commercial vessels and redirected 116 to fully enforce the blockade as a ceasefire with Iran remains in effect," CENTCOM said.

The United States has been enforcing a blockade of Iranian ports as Tehran effectively halts all traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a key transit point for global oil and gas.

Talks on a longterm end to the war and reopening the waterway have yet to reach a final agreement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)