More Than 400 Hezbollah Fighters Killed In War With Israel So Far: Report

More than 400 fighters from Hezbollah have been killed since the Lebanese armed group launched the opening salvoes of a new war with Israel on March 2, two sources familiar with Hezbollah's count told Reuters.

The figure was the first overall toll provided of Hezbollah fighters killed in Israel's expanding air and ground campaign in Lebanon. The group has issued sporadic notices for a few individual fighters but has not provided an official overall toll.

In a 2023-2024 war with Israel, Hezbollah issued daily death notices for each fighter killed and said after the war that some 5,000 had been killed in total.

The Israeli military gave a higher toll of the group's latest losses than the sources, saying this week it has killed at least 700 Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon, including hundreds of members of the group's elite Radwan Force.

Lebanon's health ministry said on Friday that Israeli strikes and ground operations had killed 1,142 people in Lebanon. They include 122 children, 83 women and 42 medical personnel. The health ministry does not otherwise distinguish between civilians and combatants.

On Friday, the Israeli military said that a soldier and a combat officer had been severely injured overnight during its operations in Lebanon. The military has previously said four of its soldiers have been killed in fighting in southern Lebanon.

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