"You're Fired": Iran Military Officer Mocks Trump Over 48-Hour Hormuz Threat

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) mocked US President Donald Trump with his catchphrase, “You're fired," amid tensions in the Middle East.

The remark came after Trump issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global oil shipments.

“Hey Trump, you're fired," an IRGC spokesperson from the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said in English. "You know this line. Thank you for your attention to this matter."

#Iran is a force to be reckoned with.



The spokesperson of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters is speaking with #Trump in this video during Trump's TV show. pic.twitter.com/vn2UVxRhEU — Consulate General of the I.R. Iran in Mumbai (@IRANinMumbai) March 23, 2026

In a post on Truth Social on Sunday, Trump had warned Iran that failure to comply would result in US strikes on Iranian power plants.

“If Iran doesn't FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS. STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump wrote.

Iranian military officials warn that “the equations of war are rapidly changing.” Iranian state-linked outlets also reported that air defence systems shot down a reconnaissance drone described as “Israeli-American” over Tehran before it could complete its mission.

The IRGC also said that any US attack on Iran's oil or power infrastructure would trigger retaliatory strikes on American and Israeli energy, IT, and desalination facilities across the region. “Do not doubt that we will do this,” the Guard said in a statement broadcast on state television.

Iran also threatened a complete shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz in the event of such an attack.

Disruptions to the Strait of Hormuz are having measurable economic effects on the US. The strait carries roughly 20% of the world's oil supply (about 17-20 million barrels per day), and the war has pushed Brent crude prices to around $110–$115 per barrel. It is a rise of nearly 50–55%.

The US and Israeli war on Iran, now in its fourth week, has spilled across the Gulf. Iran has increasingly targeted energy infrastructure in Gulf Arab states, while maintaining pressure on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Although Tehran insists the waterway remains open, it has effectively restricted access for the US, Israel and their allies. Only a limited number of vessels are currently passing through.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi blamed US military actions for disrupting maritime traffic.