US Says Navy Will Soon Escort Ships Through Strait Of Hormuz Amid Iran War

Energy Secretary Chris Wright on Friday said the US Navy was preparing to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz "as soon as it's reasonable to do it," as traffic through the key trade route remains choked due to the US-Israel war on Iran.

"As soon as it's reasonable to do it, we'll escort ships through the straits and get the energy moving again," he told US broadcaster Fox News's "Fox and Friends" show.

US President Donald Trump had said on Tuesday that the US Navy would "begin escorting tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, as soon as possible" in a bid to avoid disruption of global oil supplies.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)