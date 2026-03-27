Iran Deploys Children As Young As 12 To Guard Tehran Checkpoints: Report

Iran's security forces have begun recruiting children as young as 12 years old to guard checkpoints and carry out other duties in the capital, according to a report.

Rahim Nadali, a cultural official with Iran's Revolutionary Guards in Tehran, explained that the Guards have a program designed to let volunteers help with patrolling streets, running checkpoints, and handling logistics.

"Given that the age of those coming forward has dropped and they are asking to take part, we lowered the minimum age to 12," Iran International quoted Nadali as saying.

When Iran signed the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, it agreed to rules meant to protect children, including not letting them take part in military activities. However, Iran's new programme, called "Homeland Defenders of Iran" is now allowing kids as young as 12 to support the war effort.

Since the war began, several checkpoints have been set up across Tehran, with residents reporting that some teenagers are helping at these posts, and some have even been seen carrying guns.

Teenagers are now being used in support roles at security checkpoints and patrols around the city, with some even helping to organise car convoys at night, according to the report. Officials have said that young volunteers are gathering security information and assisting with patrol duties.

Nadali said that many young people and teenagers had been volunteering to help at Basij checkpoints and patrols, which is a volunteer force in Iran.

"At the Basij checkpoints and patrols that you see across the cities, we had a very high number of volunteers among young people and teenagers who wanted to participate. Considering the ages of those requesting to join, we have now lowered the minimum age to 12 years old, because children aged 12-13 want to be involved," he said.

One resident told AFP that military trucks with heavy weapons were blocking roads and checking cars. Just a short distance ahead, private cars with teenagers holding submachine guns were also stopping vehicles and giving orders to people.

"When a missile hits somewhere, the area is immediately sealed off. Untrained teenagers with Kalashnikovs shout orders at people – ‘stand here, stand there' and regularly fire warning shots into the air," reported Al Arabiya.

Over 1,500 people have been killed in Iran since the US and Israel launched a unilateral war on February 28, assassinating Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and other high-ranking officials of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

US President Donald Trump has, in recent days, claimed that America and Iran have had discussions to end the hostilities in West Asia. Egypt and Pakistan are playing intermediaries between the two countries.