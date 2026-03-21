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Trump Says US Considering Winding Down Military Operations In Iran War

President Donald Trump said on Friday the US was getting very close to meeting its objectives as it considers winding down its military efforts in the Iran war.

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Trump Says US Considering Winding Down Military Operations In Iran War

US President Donald Trump said Friday he was considering "winding down" military operations against Iran and that the Strait of Hormuz would need to be "guarded and policed" by other countries who use the vital waterway.

"We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

"The Hormuz Strait will have to be guarded and policed, as necessary, by other Nations who use it -- The United States does not!" he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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