2 Israelis Killed In Iranian Airstrikes In Tel Aviv

Two people were killed after a barrage of Iranian missiles hit Israel's Tel Aviv on Wednesday. Israeli authorities have confirmed that two civilians in their seventies, a couple, were killed in the Iranian attack a short time ago in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv.

According to preliminary data, the couple had not yet managed to enter a protected space when their fourth-floor apartment was struck and they were killed.

Emergency vehicle sirens were heard across the city as Iran launched fresh attacks on Tel Aviv.

Firefighters are currently working to rescue others trapped in bomb shelters as reports of additional impacts continue to flow in.

Tel Aviv's Savidor Train Station was also bombed, damaging a large section of the platform during an Iranian missile barrage. Following the damage to Savidor Station, train movement has been temporarily suspended.

One emergency vehicle was also damaged in a missile attack in Tel Aviv.

At the scene in Ramat Gan, MDA teams pronounced the deaths of a man and a woman with severe shrapnel injuries," the Magen David Adom emergency responders said while confirming the casualties.

"At the scene in Bnei Brak, MDA teams are treating a man in his 20s in mild condition with shrapnel injuries to his hand and evacuating him to Ichilov Hospital," an MDA statement said.