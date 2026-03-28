1 Month On, Where US-Israel War On Iran Stands And What It Cost So Far

What the US and Israel thought would be a short-term aerial bombardment of Iran to take out the top leadership and make way for a more Western-friendly establishment has landed them in choppy waters.

Despite the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, and other top military and intelligence officials, Tehran still shows no signs of buckling under pressure.

How It Unfolded

On February 28, Washington and Tel Aviv launched air strikes on Tehran, Minab and a number of other cities. The attacks have continued unabated, killing about 1,900 people, including 175 school girls, and displacing 3.2 million people.

A residential building damaged by US-Israeli strike on Tehran, Iran

Photo Credit: Reuters

Iran's response was swift and wide-ranging. Missiles and drones were launched at Israel and Gulf nations, including Kuwait, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

In the UAE, intercepted debris in Abu Dhabi killed two, while Kuwait's Shuwaikh Port was hit.

Burnt out cars in Israel's Kiryat Ono after Iranian missile attack

Photo Credit: Reuters

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, in a recent briefing, claimed that America has destroyed more than 10,000 targets that included underground facilities and buildings critical to Iran's defence industrial base and sunk over 150 Iranian naval vessels.

Losses

Over 4,500 people, including 1,900 in Iran, have been killed across more than a dozen countries involved since February 28, The Independent reported.

Two major steel plants in Iran were damaged in airstrikes, according to Iranian media. It is being reported that key sites linked to Iran's nuclear programme were also targeted.

Former Pentagon official Elaine McCusker has estimated that battle damage and replacement of losses in the first three weeks alone could cost the US between $1.4 billion and $2.9 billion.

Beyond Iran, the conflict has triggered clashes between Israel and Hezbollah that have impacted thousands in Lebanon.

An Israeli artillery unit fires towards Lebanon

Photo Credit: Reuters

Over 1,100 people have been killed there and millions displaced, as per The Independent.

Economic Pressure Point

Despite being under heavy bombardment, Iran has managed to exert global pressure through its control of the Strait of Hormuz, a route that carries nearly 20 per cent of the world's oil.

Cargo ships in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz

Photo Credit: Reuters

By blocking ships linked to its rivals, Iran has disrupted the global oil supply, which has driven crude prices higher.

Where Things Stand Now

US President Donald Trump has delayed further strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure by 10 days, saying peace talks are “going very well.”

Iran has rejected US proposals as “one-sided and unfair” and has put forward its own non-negotiable demands that include sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz and war reparations.

At the same time, Israel's Defence Minister has made it clear there will be “no let-up” in attacks on Iran.