Raids Near Hormuz, Seizing Kharg: US Prepares For Weeks Of Ground Ops In Iran

The Pentagon is preparing for weeks of ground operations in Iran, including raids on Kharg Island and coastal sites near the Strait of Hormuz, as the war in the Middle East stretches into its fifth week, the Washington Post reported on Saturday.

The plans could involve raids by special operations and conventional infantry troops, but whether President Donald Trump would approve any of those plans remains uncertain, the Post reported, citing unnamed US officials. Any ground operation would stop short of a full-scale invasion, the Post said.

The Post said that the Trump administration is discussing the possible seizure of Kharg Island, which is home to Iran's largest oil terminal, and raids into other coastal areas near the Strait of Hormuz, which has been effectively blocked by Tehran since the war in the Middle East began last month, to "find and destroy weapons" that can target commercial and military shipping.

Cargo ships in the Gulf near the Strait of Hormuz

Photo Credit: Reuters

One person said that the objectives under consideration would probably take "weeks, not months" to complete. Another said the potential timeline could take "a couple of months".

A former senior defence official familiar with the US military's plans said they are extensive.

"We've looked at this. It's been war-gamed. This is not last-minute planning," the official told the Post.

The official said that seizing Iranian territory will "embarrass" the regime of the Islamic Republic and create "valuable bargaining chips" in future negotiations.

The biggest challenge, however, will be protecting any US forces holding territory, the official added.

"You've got to provide cover for the people on Kharg Island. That's the difficult task. Seizing it is not difficult. Protecting your guys once they are there is," the official said.

Kharg Island

Photo Credit: Reuters

"This is not last-minute planning," the official said.

There has been speculation about American troops potentially seizing Kharg Island, which accounts for around 90 percent of Iran's crude exports. It was also targeted by US airstrikes earlier this month, with Trump describing it as a "crown jewel" for Tehran.

Trump has also repeatedly warned Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key sea lane for Gulf oil and gas exports.

"Trump Does Not Bluff"

While Donald Trump has signalled "winding down the operations", which began when the American and Israeli militaries attacked Iran on February 28, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday the US president is "prepared to unleash hell" against Tehran if it does not accept a deal to end the war.

"If Iran fails to accept the reality of the current moment, if they fail to understand that they have been defeated militarily and will continue to be, President Trump will ensure they are hit harder than they have ever been hit before," she told a briefing.

"President Trump does not bluff, and he is prepared to unleash hell. Iran should not miscalculate again," Leavitt said.

PRESS SEC: The President's preference is always peace, but if Iran fails to accept that they have been defeated militarily and will continue to be, he will ensure they are hit harder than ever before.



President Trump does not bluff. pic.twitter.com/hUcRHDUBvV — Department of State (@StateDept) March 25, 2026

In response to the Post's report, she said it is the "job of the Pentagon to make preparations in order to give the Commander in Chief maximum optionality".

"It does not mean the President has made a decision," she said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday said Washington "can achieve all of our objectives without ground troops".

Trump has also in recent days repeatedly claimed progress in talks with Iran, even as Tehran denied any formal negotiations were taking place.

Largest US Buildup In Middle East In 20 Years

The US on Saturday announced that 3,500 Marines and sailors have arrived in the Middle East, adding to the largest American force in the region in more than two decades.

They arrived on the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli, the US Central Command said amid speculation about the possible deployment of US ground troops in Iran.

U.S. Sailors and Marines aboard USS Tripoli (LHA 7) arrived in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 27. The America-class amphibious assault ship serves as the flagship for the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group / 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit composed of about… pic.twitter.com/JFWiPBbkd2 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 28, 2026

The ship, which is usually based in Japan, arrived in the region on Friday, Centcom said in a post on X.

The group also includes "transport and strike fighter aircraft, as well as amphibious assault and tactical assets", it said.

The post featured four images, including one showing several Seahawk helicopters on the ship's deck, as well as some Osprey aircraft, typically used for personnel transport. Another picture showed an F-35 fighter jet.