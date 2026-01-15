Iran-US Tension LIVE: Iran said that it will defend itself "against any foreign threat," the country's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Thursday. The tensions between the US and Iran have escalated to the highest level in years following a massive domestic crisis in Iran. The latest escalation is driven by widespread anti-government protests in Iran that were sparked by collapsing currency and record-high inflation.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has threatened "very strong action" if Iran executes protesters. The US also announced a 25 per cent tariff on any country doing business with Iran to further cripple the nation.

The UN Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss Iran's deadly protests at the request of the United States, even as Trump left unclear what actions he would take against the Islamic state. Iran's crackdown on the demonstrations has killed at least 2,615, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency reported.

