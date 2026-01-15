Iran-US Tension LIVE: Iran said that it will defend itself "against any foreign threat," the country's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Thursday. The tensions between the US and Iran have escalated to the highest level in years following a massive domestic crisis in Iran. The latest escalation is driven by widespread anti-government protests in Iran that were sparked by collapsing currency and record-high inflation.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has threatened "very strong action" if Iran executes protesters. The US also announced a 25 per cent tariff on any country doing business with Iran to further cripple the nation.
The UN Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss Iran's deadly protests at the request of the United States, even as Trump left unclear what actions he would take against the Islamic state. Iran's crackdown on the demonstrations has killed at least 2,615, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency reported.
Iran Says Protester Erfan Soltani Not On Death Row Amid Trump's Threats
Erfan Soltani, a 26-year-old Iranian man arrested during the anti-government protests in Karaj near the capital, Tehran, has not been sentenced to death, according to state media.
US Moves Carrier Strike Group To Middle East Amid Iran Tensions: Report
The US it is redeploying a carrier strike group from the South China Sea to the US Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility, which includes the Middle East. The development comes amid the rising tensions between US and Iran.
Iran Brings In Iraqi Militia To Crack Down On Protesters Amid US Threats
Foreign militia, in the guise of Shia pilgrims, are reportedly entering Iran to help crush the nationwide unrest against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei's regime.
'Bullet Won't Miss This Time': Iran's Assassination Threat To Donald Trump
Iran issued a chilling threat against US President Donald Trump on Wednesday. A warning aired on Iranian state-run TV, which played clips of Trump's 2024 assassination attempt in Pennsylvania.
US-Iran LIVE: Turkey Says It Opposes Military Intervention In Iran
Turkey is opposed to any military intervention in Iran and its priority is to avoid destabilisation there, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Thursday, as Tehran continues its crackdown on protests.
With Iran's leadership trying to quell the worst domestic unrest the Islamic Republic has ever faced, and with US President Donald Trump's repeated threats to intervene on behalf of the protesters, Tehran has warned its neighbours including Turkey that it would hit American bases if Washington were to strike.
Fidan has held two calls with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi in recent days, stressing the need for talks to resolve regional tensions, while a Turkish diplomatic source said Turkey was also in touch with US officials, as direct communications between Tehran and Washington were suspended.
(Reuters)
US-Iran LIVE: Iran Protests Appear Smothered After Bloody Crackdown
The nationwide protests challenging Iran's theocracy appeared increasingly smothered Thursday, a week on from authorities shutting the country off from the world and escalating a bloody crackdown that activists say killed at least 2,615 people.
In Iran's capital, Tehran, witnesses say recent mornings saw no new signs of bonfires lit the night before or debris in the streets. The sound of gunfire, which had been intense for several nights, has faded. Meanwhile, Iranian state media announces wave after wave of arrests by authorities, targeting those it calls "terrorists" and also apparently looking for Starlink satellite internet dishes, the only way to get videos and images out to the internet.
But as Iran tries to assert control at home, it faces challenges abroad.
(AP)
US-Iran LIVE: UN Security Council To Discuss Iran's Deadly Protests After US Request
The UN Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss Iran's deadly protests at the request of the United States, even as President Donald Trump left unclear what actions he would take against the Islamic state.
Tehran appeared to make conciliatory statements in an effort to defuse the situation after Trump threatened to take action to stop further killing of protesters, including the execution of anyone detained in Tehran's bloody crackdown on nationwide protests.
Iran's crackdown on the demonstrations has killed at least 2,615, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency reported. The death toll exceeds any other round of protest or unrest in Iran in decades and recalls the chaos surrounding the country's 1979 Islamic Revolution.
(AP)