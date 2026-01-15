India To Bring Back Citizens Stranded In Iran, First Flight Tomorrow

India issued an urgent advisory for its citizens on Thursday to leave Iran and announced plans to evacuate them due to growing safety concerns amid ongoing unrest in the country. The first evacuation flight is scheduled to depart from Tehran to New Delhi tomorrow.

"All students have been duly registered, the Indian embassy has collected their personal details and passports, and the first batch has been informed to remain ready by 8 am," the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) said in a statement.

Students of Golestan University and a few students from Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences and Tehran University of Medical Sciences will form the first evacuation batch arriving tomorrow.

The final passenger list will be shared later tonight after it has been confirmed by the authorities.

On Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar received a phone call from Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, during which they discussed the situation in and around Iran.

Separately, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) advised Indians to avoid travelling to Iran. According to the foreign ministry, there are around 10,000 Indian citizens in Iran.

India issued its travel advisory amid escalating regional tensions, triggered by US President Donald Trump's warnings of military action if Iran continues its violent suppression of nationwide protests. The protests erupted in Tehran late last month following a historic collapse in the value of the Iranian rial and have since spread across all 31 provinces. What began as demonstrations over economic hardship has transformed into broader demands for political reform.

Trump has threatened "very strong action", including the possibility of large-scale airstrikes, should Iranian authorities proceed with executing protesters. In response, Iran's leadership has declared the country "ready for war" and vowed to strike US military bases throughout the region in the event of an attack.

