Tehran, US Tension A 'Clash Of Wills', Says Iran Guard Official

Donald Trump tweeted saying that If Iran wanted to fight it would be their official end. (File)

The standoff between Iran and the United States is a "clash of wills", a senior commander of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards said on Thursday, suggesting any enemy "adventurism" would meet a crushing response, Fars news agency reported.

Tensions have spiked between the two countries after Washington sent more military forces to the Middle East in a show of force against what US officials say are Iranian threats to its troops and interests in the region.

"The confrontation and face-off of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the malicious government of America is the arena for a clash of wills," Iran's armed forces chief of staff Major General Mohammad Baqeri said.

He pointed to a battle during the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war where Iran was victorious and said the outcome could be a message that Iran will have a "hard, crushing and obliterating response" for any enemy "adventurism".

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump tweeted: "If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again!"

