Trump Says US Will Hit Iran "Very Hard" If Protesters Are Killed

US President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to take severe action against Iran if its authorities "start killing people" who are protesting in the country, where an economic crisis has led to mounting civil unrest.

"I have let them know that if they start killing people, which they tend to do during their riots -- they have lots of riots -- if they do it, we are going to hit them very hard," Trump said during an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt.

Local media and official statements have reported at least 21 people, including security forces, have died since the unrest began in late December.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)