"Expect Unimpeded Flow Of Commerce Through Hormuz": India On Iran Ceasefire

India has welcomed the US-Iran ceasefire and said it has consistently advocated dialogue and diplomacy to put an end to the conflict in the Middle East. The Ministry of External Affairs has said the war in the Middle East has caused immense suffering and disrupted global energy supply, and India expects the truce to restore the global flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz.

"We welcome the ceasefire reached and hope that it will lead to a lasting peace in West Asia. As we have continuously advocated earlier, deescalation, dialogue and diplomacy are essential to bring an early end to the ongoing conflict," the ministry said in a statement. "The conflict has already caused immense suffering to people and disrupted global energy supply and trade networks. We expect that unimpeded freedom of navigation and global flow of commerce would prevail through the Strait of Hormuz," it added.

Statement on the recent development in West Asia ⬇️



🔗 https://t.co/WwFCi4kXHg pic.twitter.com/wmsF4YUb7j — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) April 8, 2026

Earlier, the US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire, 39 days after the airstrikes on Tehran triggered the war in the Middle East. "Subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks," US President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social earlier today.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed this. "If attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations," he said.

Trump said Iran had submitted a "workable" 10-point plan. Iran has now released its demands, which include lifting of longstanding US sanctions, a guarantee of its "dominion" over the Strait of Hormuz and the removal of US forces from the region.

Earlier, Trump set a deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz, the blockade of which raised global oil prices and sparked energy security concerns in key Asian markets such as India and China. Trump had threatened to destroy all power plants and bridges in Iran. "A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don't want that to happen, but it probably will," he had said. The truce announcement came just an hour before the deadline ended.