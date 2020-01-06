Iran Steps Further Back From Nuclear Deal, Says No Limits On Enrichment

Iran said it would not respect any limits set down in the pact on the number of uranium enrichment centrifuges it could use.

Iran Steps Further Back From Nuclear Deal, Says No Limits On Enrichment

Iran has said that it would not tolerate any limits on nuclear enrichment. (File)

Dubai:

Iran said on Sunday it would further roll back its commitments to a 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers but continue to cooperate with the UN nuclear watchdog, the IAEA, according to state television.

The station cited a government statement as saying Iran would not respect any limits set down in the pact on the number of uranium enrichment centrifuges it could use, which meant there would be no limits on its enrichment capacity, the level to which uranium could be enriched, or Iran's nuclear research and development.

These would from now on be based on Iran's technical needs.

The statement said Iran's steps could be reversed if Washington lifted its sanctions on Tehran.

Comments
IranNuclear DealUS

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News