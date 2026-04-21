'Unprovoked Acts Of Terror': UAE Minister To NDTV On Iran's Drone Attacks

Hours before diplomatic talks that may or may not take place in Islamabad, the United Arab Emirates has issued its strongest condemnation yet of Iranian attacks on its territory. In an exclusive interview with NDTV, the UAE's Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Saeed Bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, described the strikes as "unprovoked terrorist attacks" against a country that was not a party to any war.

"Iran launched more than 2,800 missiles and drones against the UAE, more than against every other neighbouring country in the region. This is not random. This is intended. They were unprovoked terrorist attacks against a country that was not a party to this war. What we witnessed is not just a security escalation," Al Hajeri told NDTV's Vishnu Som.

Al Hajeri framed the assaults as part of a deeper conflict between two opposing models of state behaviour. He said the UAE represented "a model of stability, of economic openness, of global integration, of responsible state behaviour".

"We took our natural resources, our oil wealth, and invested in our people, in infrastructure and in education and partnership across the world. We built to diversify the economy. Trusted financial systems. And a country where over 200 nationalities live, work and thrive," he said.

By contrast, he said, Iran had chosen a different path.

"On the other side, you have a very different model resource diverted into missiles and to drones and to proxies and into programs. That raises serious international concerns. So they are not targeting territory. They are targeting an idea that development is stronger than destruction. That cooperation is stronger than confrontation, and that prosperity is more powerful than ideology," he told NDTV.

"They believe that by applying pressure, military pressure, psychological pressure, they could shake confidence in this model. But they are wrong. They underestimated the resilience of the UAE. The unity of its leadership and people, and the depth of its international partnership,' he added.

Before a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran took effect, the UAE had borne the brunt of Tehran's attacks, weathering more Iranian strikes than any other country, though most were intercepted.

Al Hajeri said that the UAE's multi-layered air defence system had intercepted the vast majority of the incoming threats.

"Our armed forces operated with discipline, restraint and professionalism, which drew recognition from our allies and partners alike. Iran wanted to break our economy, but the UAE has not stopped functioning for a single day. You know, they wanted to intimidate our people, but their reckless action only strengthens our spirit. Today, the UAE stands exactly where it has always stood, committed to stability, committed to international law, and committed to being a force of growth, not conflict," he said.

The safety of the large expatriate population living in the UAE, including roughly five million Indian nationals, has been a central concern. Al Hajeri said the protection of every person on UAE soil was treated as an absolute priority.

"Safety for every individual on the UAE is an absolute priority," he stated. He revealed that UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan had visited injured civilians in the hospital, including an Indian national, "affirming they are all our responsibility. This is a reflection of how the UAE leadership sees its duty to every person in our land."

"We have maintained direct coordination with the Government of India," the minister said. "The protection and welfare of each individual in our land, including the 5 million Indians, is unconditional commitment, one that the UAE government has maintained every single day of the crisis."

A major focus was the Strait of Hormuz, which has been at the centre of heightened tensions. Al Hajeri described freedom of navigation through the strait as a non-negotiable requirement.

"The Strait of Hormuz is not a Gulf issue alone. It is a global lifeline," he said. Roughly 20 per cent of the world's energy supplies, 25 per cent of gas flows, 30 per cent of fertiliser essentials for global food production and nearly 70 per cent of the world's petrochemical needs pass through the strait every day.

"India is the third largest importer of crude oil, and a significant share of that supply comes through the Strait. The same is true for LPG, the cooking fuel which hundreds of millions of Indian households depend. Disruption of this corridor poses a direct threat to Indian agricultural output, food security and the daily lives of its people," Al Hajeri told NDTV.

"The strait must be reopened fully, unconditionally and without any restriction, not as a negotiated concession, but as a basic requirement of global economic stability. Prime Minister Modi has said that clearly the Strait must remain open, secure and accessible. This is also the UAE position and we are prepared to contribute to any multilateral effort to guarantee the outcome," he added.

Al Hajeri said the UAE had worked through international platforms, including the United Nations, the International Civil Aviation Organisation and the International Maritime Organisation to build consensus condemning Iran's actions.

