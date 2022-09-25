Iran President Vows Of 'Decisive Action' Against Anti-Hijab Protests

Iran's ultra-conservative President Ebrahim Raisi has vowed "decisive action" against the wave of unrest that has rocked the country since the death of young Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police.

Raisi labelled the protests "riots" and urged "decisive action against the opponents of the security and peace of the country and the people", speaking with relatives of a Basij militiaman killed in the city of Mashhad, in a phone call Saturday, his office said.

At least 41 people have died, mostly protesters but including members of the Islamic republic's security forces, according to an official toll, although human rights groups say the real figure is far higher.

Hundreds of demonstrators, reformist activists and journalists have been arrested since the mostly night-time demonstrations and street clashes broke out after Amini's death on September 16 and then spread to scores of cities.

Security forces have fired live rounds and bird shot, rights groups charge, while protesters have hurled rocks, torched police cars, set ablaze state buildings, and shouted "death to the dictator".

Iran's largest protests in almost three years have been led by women and driven not by classic political or economic grievances but by anger over the Islamic republic's strictly enforced gender-based dress code.

Amini, whose Kurdish first name is Jhina, was arrested on September 13 for allegedly breaching the rules that mandate tightly-fitted hijab head coverings and which ban, among other things, ripped jeans and brightly coloured clothes.

Some Iranian women protesters have since taken off and burnt their hijabs in the rallies and cut off their hair, some dancing near large bonfires to the applause of crowds that have chanted "zan, zendegi, azadi" or "woman, life, freedom".