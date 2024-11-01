Advertisement

Iran Preparing Strike On Israel From Iraqi Territory Within Days: Reports

The attack is expected to be carried out from Iraq using a large number of drones and ballistic missiles, the Axios report added.

Read Time: 1 min
Israeli intelligence suggests Iran is preparing to attack Israel from Iraqi territory.
Washington:

 Israeli intelligence suggests Iran is preparing to attack Israel from Iraqi territory in the coming days, possibly before the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 5, Axios reported on Thursday, citing two unidentified Israeli sources.

The report said that carrying out the attack through pro-Iran militias in Iraq could be an attempt by Tehran to avoid another Israeli attack against strategic targets in Iran.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

Iran, Israel, Israel Hamas War
