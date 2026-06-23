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Iran, Oman Plan Talks on Hormuz Control, Service Charges

Oman and Iran will study the future administration of the Strait of Hormuz and the costs to be charged for services provided, they said in a joint statement Tuesday, insisting on sovereignty over the vital waterway.

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Iran, Oman Plan Talks on Hormuz Control, Service Charges
The statement followed a high-level meeting between their top diplomats in Muscat

Oman and Iran will study the future administration of the Strait of Hormuz and the costs to be charged for services provided, they said in a joint statement Tuesday, insisting on sovereignty over the vital waterway.

The two countries emphasised "their sovereignty and sovereign rights over their territorial waters in the Strait of Hormuz" and "agreed to maintain their dialogue on this issue through a joint working group between the two foreign ministries in order to reach agreement on the future administration of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and the services that will be provided in this regard and the costs associated with them in accordance with international standards".

The statement followed a high-level meeting between their top diplomats in Muscat, where Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also met Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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