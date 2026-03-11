Iran Mocks Trump, Netanyahu In Lego Video After Mojataba Khamenei's Appointment

Iranian state media released a Lego-style animated video of the events surrounding the election of Mojtaba Khamenei as the country's new supreme leader. Mojtaba's arrival at the helm followed the assassination of longtime leader Ali Khamenei by the US and Israel.

The animation, broadcast by Iran Press TV, presents a stylised narrative of political upheaval in Iran after joint military strikes killed Khamenei and several senior officials.

The animation opens with solemn scenes of national mourning. Lego figures representing Iranian citizens gather in large crowds, many shown crying and praying over copies of the Quran during a vigil for Ayatollah Khamenei.

The story then shifts to the political process of selecting a new leader through the Assembly of Experts.

Inside a council chamber, Lego figures representing senior Iranian officials deliberate intensely over the future leadership of the country.

The three-member committee shown includes Masoud Pezeshkian, portrayed wearing a protective mask, Chief Justice Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei and cleric Ayatollah Alireza Arafi. The trio are shown seated around a table, discussing who should become the next Supreme Leader.

The video has an intense orchestral background score. Interspersed between the political scenes are visuals of ordinary Iranian citizens anxiously awaiting the outcome.

WATCH: Lego animation showcasing the story of the election of the third Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran.



Follow https://t.co/B3zXG73Jym pic.twitter.com/v4S0hO8fWo — Press TV ???? (@PressTV) March 10, 2026

The animation also portrays foreign leaders reacting to the crisis. In Washington, US President Donald Trump is shown in the Oval Office appearing agitated while advisers present him with a graph showing rising crude oil prices.

In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is depicted in a tense meeting with military commanders. Both leaders are shown growing increasingly distressed.

One scene shows Trump shouting, while Netanyahu sits holding his head in frustration. Later, the two leaders appear to be speaking on the phone, both sweating as events unfold in Iran.

The climax of the video shows the Assembly of Experts conducting a vote. The Lego representatives cast ballots as suspenseful music builds.

The assembly ultimately elects Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Ali Khamenei, as Iran's third Supreme Leader. The real-world appointment took place on March 8, when the Assembly formally selected Mojtaba Khamenei following his father's killing.

Upon the news, Netanyahu is shown running through an underground bunker in panic, while Trump appears distraught and crying alone in a bathroom.

Back in Iran, crowds celebrate the appointment of the new leader. Fireworks, cheering figures and waving flags mark the conclusion of the video.

The animation ends with a message appearing across the screen, “We are the mountains standing against the storm.”

Earlier, Iran released another Lego-style animation video showing toy-like versions of Trump and Netanyahu launching attacks on Iran.

The animation begins with Trump pressing a red button to start the war, followed by a missile strike on what appears to be a classroom. The aftermath shows a destroyed school with a pink backpack and shoes in the rubble, showing students allegedly killed in the attack.

US-Israeli strikes hit a school in Minab, where over 180 children were killed.

The video then shows Iran's military response, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps striking US and Israeli targets. It ends with a message honouring students described as “martyred at the hands of Zionist and American terrorists.”