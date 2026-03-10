Video: Iran Deploys Lego-Style Animation In Propaganda War With US, Israel

While Iran hits back against US and Israeli attacks with missiles and drones, it is also fighting a propaganda war with a Lego-style animation video complete with toy renditions of Donald Trump, bombs and warplanes.

Iran's state-run Revayat-e Fath institute released its video on state television following the February 28 US-Israeli attacks that killed supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and triggered the Middle East war.

🍿🤯🇮🇷 You haven't seen this before: A LEGO video 📺 Victory Narrative: Iranian state media releases a surreal LEGO video about the confrontation with America. ــــــــــــــــ + Another video in the comments 👇 pic.twitter.com/4gIvPBoGpm — الأحداث الإيرانية (@WMX_MEDIA) March 8, 2026

The two-minute video has since been shared on Meta-owned platforms and on X, garnering tens of thousands of likes and shares.

With no dialogue, it appears designed to have international reach in a war that has rattled energy and stock markets, and divided world public opinion.

The video kicks off with Lego-type depictions of US President Trump flanked by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the devil himself, looking at an album titled the "Epstein file" (sic).

Enraged, Trump hits a red button to kick off the war, and sends a missile through the clouds that hits what looks like a classroom, with toys representing girls wearing pink headscarves as they listen to their smiling teacher.

After the teacher writes on the board the words "My homeland is my life", the screen goes dark. The next scene shows a pink backpack and a pair of pink shoes in the rubble of a strike.

An Iranian officer, also in Lego-inspired form, picks up the bag and weeps, before his sadness turns to rage.

Iran has accused the United States and Israel of conducting a deadly strike on a school in Minab in the south on the first day of the war.

AFP has neither been able to access the site in order to verify the incident nor obtain independent confirmation of the toll.

With a nationalist score playing, the video later shows Iranian Revolutionary Guards retaliating by attacking Israel and US interests across the region.

The video ends with a message saying it was made in remembrance of students killed in the strike, "who were martyred at the hands of Zionist and American terrorists".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)