The 3 Islands That Could Shift Power In Strait Of Hormuz

Three islands near the Strait of Hormuz make them crucial to the US' efforts to break the blockade that has effectively plunged the world into an energy crisis. Iran blocked the all-important conduit through about 20% of the total global maritime oil trade functions, days after the US and Israel launched an unprovoked war on Tehran, assassinating Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and other top leaders.

Abu Musa, Greater Tunb and Lesser Tunb sit close to the narrow entry of the strait. The US military is examining options that include taking control of these islands near the strait, CNN reported. The idea is to reduce Iran's ability to block or threaten ships passing through the narrow waterway.

The Pentagon is preparing a range of military options for a possible “final blow” against Iran, including plans to seize Abu Musa, Greater Tunb and Lesser Tunb, according to a March 26 Axios report.

The three islands are controlled by Iran but claimed by the United Arab Emirates. Iran took control of them in 1971, just before the UAE was formed.

For decades, the dispute has remained unresolved but largely contained.

"The likelihood that they intend to occupy these islands is very high," Mohammad Farsi, who served on Kharg Island before 1979, told RFE/RL.

The deployment of US expeditionary forces, including Marines, ships and aircraft, has intensified speculation about a possible order from US President Donald Trump to act on the islands.

Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, said earlier on X that intelligence suggested Iran's “enemies,” backed by a regional country, were preparing to occupy one of its islands.

Controlling the islands could help the US monitor the strait and support naval operations, some analysts say, as per The WSJ. It could also give Washington leverage in any talks to end the war.

Iran, though, does not rely only on these islands. It can use missiles, drones and naval units from its mainland to target ships. That means even if the islands are taken, risks to shipping may continue.

The war, which began on February 28, has already disrupted movement through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has warned ships and attacked intruding vessels. Shipping traffic has dropped sharply, and oil prices have risen to over $100 a barrel as a result.

The US has targeted Iranian energy infrastructure, including Kharg Island, one of Iran's main oil terminals. Now, the focus is moving from land targets to control of sea routes.