5 Big Questions On US-Israel Attack On Iran Answered

The United States and Israel launched a major joint military operation against Iran on Saturday, February 28, 2026, in what both governments describe as pre-emptive strikes targeting Iranian leadership, nuclear and missile sites, and military infrastructure. While the US called the operation "Epic Fury", Israel called it "Lion's Roar". The attacks began two days after US-Iran talks on Tehran's nuclear programme ended without a deal. Iran has repeatedly said its nuclear activities are entirely peaceful.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed in the ongoing strikes, marking an extraordinary escalation. Iran has retaliated against US bases in several Gulf countries (including Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, UAE), and there are reports of civilian casualties.

This has sparked huge regional tension, fears of a wider war, criticism inside the US, and diplomatic pressure for a ceasefire. Here's what we know so far:

Why did the US attack Iran?

According to news agency Reuters and multiple international sources, the US government publicly justified the attack on Iran for several reasons:

Preventing a nuclear threat: The US claims Iran was advancing its nuclear program toward weapons capability - something Washington views as a threat to its allies and to US national security.

The US claims Iran was advancing its nuclear program toward weapons capability - something Washington views as a threat to its allies and to US national security. Containing missile development: Iran's long-range ballistic missile program is cited as posing a threat to US forces and partners in the region.

Iran's long-range ballistic missile program is cited as posing a threat to US forces and partners in the region. Iran's support for "the Axis of Resistance": The US government points to Iran's long-standing backing of armed groups like Hamas and other militias that have engaged in attacks against US allies or personnel across the Middle East.

The US government points to Iran's long-standing backing of armed groups like Hamas and other militias that have engaged in attacks against US allies or personnel across the Middle East. Past and recent attacks: US leaders have accused Iran of previous attacks on US troops or interests in Iraq, Syria, and elsewhere - sometimes through Iran-aligned militias.

US leaders have accused Iran of previous attacks on US troops or interests in Iraq, Syria, and elsewhere - sometimes through Iran-aligned militias. Human rights rhetoric and regime change: Official US statements include criticism of Iran's domestic repression (especially violent crackdowns on protesters) and calls for Iranians to "seize the opportunity" to challenge their government.

How Many Have Died In Strikes Against Iran?

On Sunday, US Central Command said that three service personnel have been killed and five other injured. While US authorities have not revealed the identity, CBS News reported that the personnel were based in Kuwait.

Red Crescent said 555 people have been killed across Iran since the conflict began. In Iran's retaliation, one person was killed and 11 others injured in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

What Has Iran Done That Critics Point To?

Iran's role in the crisis comes from actions over many years - some widely reported, others more contested:

Nuclear and missile programs: Iran's nuclear enrichment and ballistic missile development have long been sources of international concern and sanctions.

Iran's nuclear enrichment and ballistic missile development have long been sources of international concern and sanctions. Support for armed groups: Iran has provided weapons, training, and funding to groups like Hamas (in Gaza), Hezbollah (Lebanon), and various militias in Iraq and Syria. These groups have, at times, carried out attacks affecting US interests or allied states.

Iran has provided weapons, training, and funding to groups like Hamas (in Gaza), Hezbollah (Lebanon), and various militias in Iraq and Syria. These groups have, at times, carried out attacks affecting US interests or allied states. Military exchanges: There have been recurrent clashes between US forces and Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria in recent years, including US airstrikes against militia targets.

There have been recurrent clashes between US forces and Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria in recent years, including US airstrikes against militia targets. Domestic repression: Iran's government has faced international criticism, including from human rights organisations, for violent crackdowns on protesters and political dissent.

Supporters of Iran argue that many US claims are exaggerated, misused for geopolitical aims, or lack clear evidence - particularly allegations about current nuclear weapon-building. Investigative reporting suggests the situation is more complex, with intelligence assessments varying and some skepticism about how imminent certain threats really were.

What About The Legislative Mandate?

While announcing combat operations, US President Donald Trump accused Iran of waging an "unending campaign of bloodshed and mass murder targeting the United States".

The declaration of war can only be done by the US Congress, as per Article 1 of the US Constitution, but the President has the broad authority to engage in military action.

This grey area has caused a lot of debate in US. The Republicans, who currently control both the Houses of Congress, are mostly in support, but Democrats have denounced the attacks.

Democrats have accused Trump of launching attack without congressional approval, and have renewed calls for Congress to take up a war powers resolution.

What Next?

The euro slid, Swiss franc rose and the dollar jumped on Monday as investors headed for safety after the US and Israel bombed Iran. Oil prices are markets' initial top focus and leapt around 9% in early Monday trade on the disruption to seaborne trade, as per Reuters.

At least 150 tankers including crude oil and liquefied natural gas vessels dropped anchor in open Gulf waters beyond the Strait of Hormuz and dozens more were stationary on the other side of the chokepoint, shipping data showed on Sunday.

Alliances are strained, with some US lawmakers criticising the action and others warning of unchecked executive war powers.

There's danger of wider regional conflict, involving Gulf states, Israel, militias and global powers.