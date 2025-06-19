Who Is In Line To Succeed Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei? Here Are Top Contenders

As the Israel-Iran air war intensifies, US President Donald Trump has raised the stakes with a chilling warning: "We know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding... We are not going to take him out, at least not for now." He then issued the "ultimate ultimatum", an appeal for "unconditional surrender" from Tehran, though stopped short of direct military action.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu went further, saying, "It's not going to escalate the conflict, it's going to end the conflict. We've targeted their top nuclear scientists."

As Israel's Operation Rising Lion pounded Iran's nuclear sites and the Islamic Republic fired back with ballistic missiles, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei let out a battle cry. "The Iranian nation cannot be surrendered," he declared and warned of "irreparable damage" to any aggressor and vowed "no mercy" to the Zionists.

With both Trump and Netanyahu laying down the gauntlet, including talk of assassinating Supreme Leader Khamenei, attention turns to Iran's succession.

Who Could Succeed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei?

Mojtaba Khamenei

Ayatollah Khamenei's second son and a powerful insider with close ties to the IRGC and Iran's conservative elite. Believed to be prepared for leadership, though his candidacy faces criticism due to fears of hereditary succession.

Alireza Arafi

Senior cleric, member of the Assembly of Experts, and head of the Qom seminary. Also serves on the Guardian Council. Known for his conservative stance and deep influence in both religious and political institutions.

Ayatollah Hashem Hosseini Bushehri

First Deputy Chairman of the Assembly of Experts and head of the Qom Seminary Society. A trusted figure within Khamenei's circle, often leads Friday prayers in Qom on behalf of the Supreme Leader.

Ali Asghar Hejazi

A powerful figure behind the scenes, Hejazi oversees political-security affairs at the Supreme Leader's office. Deeply embedded in Iran's intelligence network, he is known for strategic influence more than public visibility.

Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei

Current judiciary chief and former intelligence minister. A hardliner with decades in Iran's legal and security establishment, he is viewed as a strong, loyal insider.

Mohammad Mohammadi Golpayegani

Longtime chief of staff in Khamenei's office. Though rarely in the spotlight, his administrative control and proximity to the Supreme Leader make him a quiet contender.

Ali Akbar Velayati

Former foreign minister and current senior foreign policy advisor to Khamenei. A veteran of diplomacy and nuclear negotiations, with strong ties to conservative leadership.

Kamal Kharazi

Another former foreign minister, currently serving on Iran's Expediency Council and Strategic Council on Foreign Relations. Known for his deep knowledge of foreign policy and international affairs.

Ali Larijani

Former parliament speaker and top nuclear negotiator. A pragmatic conservative with influence across Iran's political spectrum, he could emerge as a consensus candidate.

Reza Pahlavi (If regime change occurs)

Son of the deposed Shah of Iran, living in exile. Popular among the Iranian diaspora and some domestic opposition groups. Advocates for a secular, democratic Iran, seen as a symbolic leader in case of a total regime collapse.

