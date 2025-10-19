Iran Executes Man For Spying, Says He Confessed To Cooperating With Israel

Iran executed a man convicted of spying for Israel's intelligence agency, the judiciary said Sunday, the latest in a series of executions following a 12-day war in June between the two countries.

"The execution of this spy... was carried out after confirmation by the Supreme Court and the rejection of his pardon request at Qom Prison," Kazem Mousavi, chief justice of Qom province, was quoted as saying by the judiciary's Mizan Online website.

The identity of the man -- who was hanged on Saturday in the holy city of Qom, south of Tehran -- was not immediately revealed.

According to the Iranian authorities, the suspect began contacting Israeli intelligence in October 2023 and was arrested between January and February 2024.

Investigators said he confessed to cooperating with Mossad and transmitting confidential information online.

Earlier this month, six men were executed in Khuzestan province for alleged terrorism, less than a week after a man described as one of Israel's top spies was hanged.

Another, named as Roozbeh Vadi, was also executed for allegedly passing information about a nuclear scientist killed during the conflict.

The Islamic republic, which carries out executions by hanging, is the world's second most prolific executioner after China, according to human rights groups including Amnesty International.

Separately, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said at least four tribal leaders were killed in an attack in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan.

The Guards blamed "mercenary groups affiliated with the Israeli regime" for the assault but did not specify which group was responsible.

Authorities in Iran frequently accuse groups operating in the restive province of having ties to Israel and designate them as terrorist organisations.

