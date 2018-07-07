Iran Executes Eight Terrorists Over Deadly ISIS Attacks In Tehran

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack on Iran's parliament and Ayatollah Khomeinis shrine. (File)

Iran has executed eight people convicted over two deadly attacks claimed by the ISIS terrorist group in Tehran last year.

The ISIS terrorists had carried out the attacks on June 7, 2017, Mizan Online has reported.

"They supported them financially and procured arms, while being informed of the aims and the intentions of the terrorist group," the news agency said.

It did not specify when the executions took place, but the Tasnim news agency said the sentences were carried out on Saturday.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the dual attack on Iran's parliament and the shrine of revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini that killed 17 people and wounded dozens.

The assault was the first and only claimed by the ISIS terrorist group in Tehran.

Iran was targeted for supporting Iraqi and Syrian authorities in their fight against ISIS and other terrorist groups.

Five terrorists died, either in suicide bombings or killed by Iranian security forces.

Legal proceedings continue for others allegedly involved in the attacks, Mizan Online said.