Iran Conducts Gunfire Drills As Trump Threatens Military Action

Iran is conducting live gunfire exercises along its Persian Gulf coast and in areas bordering Iraq and Azerbaijan, as Tehran faces mounting pressure from nationwide anti-government protests and the looming threat of US military intervention.

The drills, according to defence analysts, likely involve anti-aircraft guns designed to shoot down enemy aircraft. Over the past week, Iranian aviation authorities issued at least 20 Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs), warning pilots to avoid designated danger zones in southern and northwestern Iran.

An analysis of these NOTAMs by NDTV's Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) team suggests Iran has effectively created a "virtual wall of fire" along its southern coastline facing Bahrain and Qatar, where the US maintains major military bases. Many of these danger zones are near Qom-just 150 km from Tehran-as well as oil and gas fields, airports, and ports.



Strategic Sites Under The Gun

The designated areas for gunfire drills include several strategic locations:

The Fars Gas Field

An airbase near Asaluyeh Persian Gulf International Airport

Lavan Island, home to oil and gas facilities

Areas near Chabahar and at least two smaller ports

The exercises, some already underway and others scheduled for next week, were largely announced after protests intensified across dozens of Iranian cities over the freefall of the Iranian currency and President Trump's vocal support for demonstrators.

Effective Deterrent Or Just Posturing?

Most NOTAMs warn aircraft not to fly below 17,000 feet above mean sea level (AMSL)-a clear signal to military jets that might target Iran's southern coast.



However, these guns cannot hit fighter jets flying at high altitudes to strike deeper targets inside Iran, says Lt Gen (retd) Sanjay Kulkarni, former Director General of Infantry in the Indian Army. "They can, however, force US aircraft to fly higher, making them more visible to Iranian radar," Kulkarni explains.



Fighter jets typically fly low to reduce radar detection during penetration missions. Flying high increases their radar signature, giving Iranian defences an edge in tracking.



Former Indian Air Force (IAF)officer Group Captain (retd) Dr. DK Pandey, now a senior fellow at the Centre for Aerospace Power and Strategic Studies, calls the drills "defensive posturing" against the US and its regional allies. "But these military activities can put pressure on trade through the Persian Gulf," he adds.



Civilian flights remain unaffected, as commercial planes cruise at altitudes between 30,000 and 40,000 feet AMSL, well above the danger zones.

Trump's Warning And Rising Death Count

President Trump has repeatedly threatened Iran with "very strong" military action if authorities kill protesters. Human rights groups outside Iran claim more than 2,000 people have been killed between December 28, 2025, and January 12, 2026.

Videos circulating on social media show piles of bodies in mortuaries and hospitals, though these claims remain difficult to verify due to Iran's nationwide internet blackout.