"International Gangster": UK Leader Blasts Trump Over Greenland 'Bullying'

UK Member of Parliament Ed Davey, in a biting attack on US President Donald Trump, said he is acting like an "international gangster" who thinks he can "grab" what he wants by force. Addressing Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper in UK parliament, Davey accused Trump of being a "bully" and said that the UK should stand together with their European allies to make him back down.

"President Trump is acting like an international gangster, threatened to trample over the sovereignty of an ally, threatening the end of NATO altogether, and now threatening to hit our country and seven European allies with outrageous damaging tariffs unless he gets his hands on Greenland," he said.

He added that it is a "grave moment" for the UK, Europe and the world to be in, as Trump is attacking the economy, livelihoods and national security of countries in "unprovoked aggression".

— Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) January 19, 2026

Davey branded Trump as the "most corrupt president the US has ever seen" and sarcastically offered two options to keep Trump at bay. First, flatter him with gifts and money, such as a brand new jet, put billions in his crypto account or stand up to him.

The scathing criticism comes as Trump has threatened tariffs over opposition to his ambitions to grab Greenland. After European capitals pushed back, Trump on Saturday said he would impose 10 per cent levies on eight countries -- including Denmark, France, Germany and Britain -- from February 1, lifting them to 25 per cent on June 1, if no deal is reached on Greenland.

"The proposed additional tariffs are a mistake especially between long-standing allies," EU chief Ursula von der Leyen told Tuesday's Davos gathering in Switzerland.

"Plunging us into a downward spiral would only aid the very adversaries we are both so committed to keeping out of the strategic landscape. So our response will be unflinching, united and proportional," she added.

US Treasury Chief Scott Bessent on Monday said that any retaliatory EU tariffs would be "unwise".

President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday France preferred "respect to bullies" and rejected "unacceptable" tariffs.

Trump has repeatedly argued that he wants to protect the mineral-rich Greenland from Russian and Chinese threats and said that the US needs it for "national security".

