Inside World's Largest Crypto Heist: How Binance's $6.3 Billion Was Stolen

Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has suffered a massive cyberattack in which around $6.3 billion worth of digital assets were stolen. The attack is suspected to have links to North Korea, with analysts pointing to its hacking group, TraderTraitor, as a possible culprit, according to a BBC report.

The incident has raised questions about the security of crypto exchanges, how hackers gained access to the funds, and whether affected users can recover their money. Here is what we know about the attack and how it unfolded.

How Does A Cryptocurrency Exchange Work?

Cryptocurrency is a form of digital asset that exists online and operates outside traditional financial systems. Unlike physical currency, cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and Dogecoin have no physical form.

These digital currencies use encryption and peer-to-peer networks to facilitate transactions. Ownership of cryptocurrency is linked to a private key, which works like a password and gives users access to their funds.

Transactions are recorded on a publicly accessible digital ledger known as a blockchain. Users generally store their private keys in digital wallets, which allow them to manage and access their crypto holdings.

A cryptocurrency exchange is a platform where users can buy, sell, and trade digital assets such as Bitcoin. These platforms also provide wallets to store users' cryptocurrency. Crypto exchanges typically use two types of wallets: cold wallets and hot wallets.

Cold wallets remain offline and are generally considered less exposed to online attacks. Hot wallets, on the other hand, are connected to the internet and hold funds that can be accessed quickly for transactions and withdrawals. Their internet connection can also make hot wallets more vulnerable to cyberattacks.

How Big Was The Binance Crypto Heist?

According to crypto-monitoring firm Elliptic, the theft could be the largest known heist of any kind. The amount involved is more than four times the $1.5 billion stolen from Dubai-based exchange Bybit last year, which was previously considered the biggest cryptocurrency theft.

Tom Robinson, Elliptic's chief scientist, described the incident as potentially the largest known theft in history. He compared it with the theft of $1 billion from Iraq's central bank in Baghdad on the eve of the 2003 Iraq war.

Binance is the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading activity, handling transactions worth around $95 billion a day, as per The Guardian.

How Was Binance Hacked?

The attack does not appear to have involved hackers directly breaking into users' private keys. Instead, investigators believe the attackers gained access through a DevOps engineer's compromised laptop, along with other possible security breaches within Binance's systems.

According to Elliptic's Tom Robinson, the incident "may involve a compromised DevOps engineer's laptop, which allowed an attacker to gain access to a service container and submit unauthorized withdrawal transactions. The on-chain evidence points to access well beyond a single laptop. Rather than stealing Binance's private keys, the attacker appears to have been able to get Binance's own systems to sign transactions on their behalf.”

More than $2.5 billion of the stolen cryptocurrency was reportedly moved in a single transaction. Binance has said it will cover the confirmed losses using its own funds.

How Will Hackers Convert The Stolen Cryptocurrency Into Cash?

After stealing cryptocurrency, attackers need to convert the digital assets into traditional money.

Blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis said the attackers used previously unseen methods to move the stolen assets. Phil Larratt, a senior director at the firm, said converting the cryptocurrency into conventional currency could take weeks, months or even years.

Common methods used to launder stolen cryptocurrency include transferring funds through less-regulated exchanges, swapping one digital asset for another, and using brokers who convert cryptocurrency into cash in return for a share of the proceeds.

Are Binance Users' Crypto Investments Safe?

Binance has said it will cover all confirmed losses and that user funds remain safe. The exchange also reported freezing around half of the assets targeted in the attack, preventing the hackers from accessing that portion.

"As a precaution, all deposits and withdrawals are temporarily suspended while our team conducts security checks, freezes funds, and works with law enforcement," the company said.