Influencer Vanessa Mariposa Rushed To Hospital After Being Drugged, Robbed

Vanessa Mariposa, an Austrian social media influencer and reality TV personality, was rushed to the hospital after someone allegedly spiked her drink and robbed her at a rooftop party in Mallorca, Spain.

In an Instagram post, she detailed the terrifying incident, saying the doctors confirmed that someone had added date rape drugs to their drinks. She alleged she was also robbed during the incident; her Cartier bracelet was missing and the SIM card was removed from her phone.

The 32-year-old said, "I want to share something serious with you, something that happened to me recently and that every woman needs to hear."

She recounted she went to the party with her friend last weekend and stayed there for about three hours. They each had three glasses of wine and kept their drinks with them the whole time. They suddenly felt extremely unwell and experienced symptoms such as vomiting, immobility and memory loss.

Ms Mariposa wrote, "I couldn't walk properly, I threw up multiple times, and I COMPLETELY blacked out - I lost all memory of the night. That's when I knew something was really wrong."

She added that she believed the people who did this had planned something even worse. "I'm convinced the people who did this had far worse intentions.. otherwise, they wouldn't have drugged us or taken steps to stop us from calling for help," she alleged.

Ms Mariposa added that her partner, Luca, and his friend noticed something was wrong and brought the women home safely.

Ms Mariposa came into the limelight after she participated in the third season of Germany's Next Top Model in 2008.

The influencer, who has around 800K followers on her Instagram account, was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video show The 50.