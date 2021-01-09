Suspected Debris Of Indonesian Plane Found: Rescue Official

Airport staff set up a crisis centre for Sriwijaya Air flight at Soekarno-Hatta international airport

Rescuers looking for an Indonesian plane that lost contact after taking off from the capital Jakarta on Saturday have found suspected debris in waters north of the city, an official of the Basarnas search and rescue agency said.

Agus Haryono told Reuters it had not been confirmed that the debris came from Sriwijaya Air Flight SJ182, which lost contact after taking off with more than 50 people aboard.

