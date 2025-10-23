India's Kathakali Brings Mahabharata To Life In South Korea's Miryang

Heralding a new chapter of friendship and cultural exchange between India and South Korea, the inland city of Miryang, located in the northeastern Gyeongsangnam-do Province, hosted a memorable performance of India's iconic classical dance form Kathakali on Thursday.

"For the first time, Miryang welcomed the timeless beauty of Kathakali at Yoga Culture Town on October 23. A vibrant spectacle of storytelling, rhythm, and expression - Kathakali, one of India's most iconic classical dance forms, brought the ancient epic of Mahabharata to life through music and dance," The Embassy of India in South Korea posted on X.

The Embassy extended its sincere appreciation to Miryang City and Yoga Culture Town for hosting the landmark performance.

Last week, the Indian Embassy hosted the inaugural event of the 11th edition of the annual Sarang Festival - The Festival of India in the Republic of Korea, which featured a captivating Kathakali performance, renowned for its elaborate costumes, vibrant makeup and expressive gestures.

Ambassador-designate Gourangalal Das felicitated the Kathakali troupe, which kept the audience spellbound with an hour-long repertoire entailing Duryodhanavadham from the Mahabharata. Deputy Chief of Mission, Nishi Kant Singh and Mayor of Seodaemun-gu, Lee Sung-heon, delivered brief welcome remarks. The Kathakali troupe is led by renowned artist Sreenathan Sreenatha Mandiram.

The Sarang festival introduces facets of rich, diverse Indian culture, including classical dance performances, music, films, art exhibitions, culinary experiences, etc. The event witnessed participation of around 400 guests, including friends of India in Korea, drawn from different spheres, the diplomatic corps, media, cultural figures, etc.

On Wednesday, the Kathakali troupe held a performance at Busan Citizens Hall.

"The splendour of Kathakali met the vitality of Chhau dance at Busan Citizens Hall on October 22. Through every gesture and beat, the spirit of India met the warmth of Korea - a celebration of friendship woven in art and movement. Heartfelt thanks to Busan University of Foreign Studies (BUFS) for joining hands with the Embassy of India to bring this unforgettable evening of cultural harmony to life," the Embassy posted on X.

During the Sarang Festival, audiences were seen grooving to the rhythms of India with captivating Kathakali performances and a display of Indian musical instruments.

The festival was organised in Nami Island, one of South Korea's foremost tourist destinations.

