Tamil Nadu Tour Guide's Dance And Expressions Win Over Internet. Watch

A video of a tour guide's graceful dance has impressed viewers.

A video of a tour guide in Tamil Nadu has gone viral online. The reason - his graceful dance moves and "amazing" expressions. The video was shared to Twitter by IAS officer Priyanka Shukla on Tuesday, who said that she received it over WhatsApp. Identifying the tour guide as Prabhoo, she praised his performance for a group of tourists.

The video shows Prabhoo explaining different 'mudras' or postures of a dance form that some in the comments section identified as Kathakali. He is seen performing graceful moves as a group of tourists listen and look on with interest.

"As per the forward -This guy is a local tour guide named Prabhoo, in Tamil Nadu. So talented he is!!" wrote Ms Shukla while sharing the video. "Just look at his expressions..truly amazing!!"

Watch the video below:

Received this as #whatsappforward !

As per the forward -This guy is a local tour guide named Prabhoo, in Tamil Nadu. So talented he is!!

Just look at his expressions..truly amazing!! pic.twitter.com/r0R7l9EXIH — Priyanka Shukla (@PriyankaJShukla) October 1, 2019

Since being shared online two days ago, the video has collected almost 4,000 views and a ton of appreciative comments. Many have praised the guide for his talent, as well as the professional way in which he was seen explaining things to his tour group.

Just lovely ❤️ seems a fine dancer himself 😀 — Dr Avantikaa S (@ABitOfDivine) October 1, 2019

What a beauty of explanation of indian mythology, culture, nature, good working prabhoo👍🙏🏻🇮🇳 — Narendra Singh Rathore🇮🇳 (@Narendr04934812) October 1, 2019

Such grace and finesse in hand movements and positions.... — UTKARSH SRIVASTAV (@dipulala) October 1, 2019

We encourage such professional guides — Rana Prathap.C (@RANASTHINKS) October 1, 2019

A few days ago, a Delhi priest's impromptu dance performance on hit song Kudukku had gone massively viral online.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.