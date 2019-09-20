Delhi Priest Dances To Hit Song 'Kudukku' In Viral Video

Father Mathew Kizhackechira performs to 'Kudukku'

The song 'Kudukku' from Nivin Pauly's Malayalam movie Love Action Drama has become a major chartbuster this season. It was widely played at Onam celebrations this year, and has found fans across the country. Now, a video of a priest from Delhi shaking a leg to 'Kudukku' has gone viral online.

On Tuesday, actor Nivin Pauly took to Instagram to share a video of Father Mathew Kizhackechira dancing to the song. The video shows Father Mathew performing to 'Kudukku' with two other dancers as an enthusiastic crowd cheers them on.

"Father Mathew Kizhackechira from New Delhi dancing to #Kudukkusong tune with his team," wrote Nivin Pauly while sharing the video. "Thank you Father!" he added.

Take a look at the video below:

The video has garnered over 2.6 lakh views since being shared online three days ago. In the comments section, many have praised the priest.

Speaking to the New Indian Express, Father Mathew said that the performance was an "impromptu jig" and that he never intended to become famous.

"I didn't intend to be famous. It was an impromptu jig. I had no idea someone was making a video of my dance moves. I only got to know of it when I started getting calls. Many said I reminded them of Nivin Pauly," he said.

Meanwhile, the song 'Kudukku' has become extremely popular and collected 6.7 million views on YouTube. Here are some other videos of people performing to it, shared by Nivin Pauly:

What do you think of these videos? Let us know using the comments section.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.