Indian Student, Missing For 4 Days, Found Dead In Canada

Vanshika, an Indian student in Canada, has been found dead under mysterious circumstances, as confirmed by the Indian High Commission in Ottawa. The cause of the death is under investigation, according to the local police. This comes days after Vanshika went missing.

Vanshika was the daughter of Devinder Singh, an AAP leader and a close aide of Kuljit Singh Randhawa. A native of Dera Bassi in Punjab, Vanshika reportedly moved to Ottawa two and a half years ago, after completing schooling, to pursue a diploma course.

"We are deeply saddened to be informed of the death of Ms. Vanshika, student from India in Ottawa. The matter has been taken up with concerned authorities and the cause is under investigation as per local police. We are in close contact with the bereaved kin and local community associations to provide all possible assistance," the High Commission of India in Ottawa wrote.

Vanshika reportedly went missing on April 25, after she left her house to check out a room, according to a letter written to the Ottawa Police Service by the Hindi Community in Ottawa. The family got worried after Vanshika's phone was consistently switched off. She even missed an important exam, which is very unlike her.

"Vanshika has been missing since the evening of Friday, April 25th, 2025, after leaving her residence at 7 Majestic Drive around 8-9 PM to view a rental room. Her phone was switched off at approximately 11:40 PM that night, and she missed an important exam the following day an action completely out of character for her. Despite extensive efforts by her family and friends, there has been no contact or information about her whereabouts," the letter read.

Expressing worry and urging the Ottawa Police Service to ramp up the efforts to find the girl, the community wrote, "We are deeply worried and, frankly, fearing the worst. The Hindu community in Ottawa is distressed, and the anxiety continues to grow with each passing hour. Given the troubling circumstances and the vulnerability of the missing person, we respectfully request your personal attention and intervention in this matter. We humbly urge the Ottawa Police Service to escalate this case, allocate appropriate resources, and prioritize the investigation into Vanshika's disappearance. A swift and thorough response could make a critical difference in ensuring her safe return."

Vanshika's body was found on a beach, as per media reports. The cause of death is uncertain, and the investigation is underway.