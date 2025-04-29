"She Cannot Take Her Life": Family Of Indian Student Who Died In Canada

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The death of 21-year-old Vanshika Saini has shocked her family. They believe she did not take her own life and seek justice urgently. Vanshika's body was found on a beach; the cause of death is under investigation.

The mysterious death of 21-year-old Vanshika Saini, an Indian student studying in Canada, has left the family in shock. The family says they are sure their beloved daughter could not have taken her life. Alleging wrongdoing, the Saini family seeks justice and the homecoming of their child's body at the earliest.

Vanshika was the daughter of Devinder Singh Saini, an AAP leader and a close aide of MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa. A native of Dera Bassi in Punjab, Vanshika reportedly moved to Ottawa two and a half years ago, after completing schooling, to pursue a diploma course.

"Meri vanshu esi nahi thi. Kisi ne usko maara hai. (My Vanshika was not like this. Someone has killed her," said Babita, Vanshika's aunt, while speaking to NDTV. "There is no chance she could take her life. She wanted to be a doctor and create a name for herself and her family," she added.

After completing her final year exams on April 18, Vanshika started working and was meant to sit for the International English Language Testing System (IELTS), scheduled for April 26.

When Vanshika didn't appear for the exam, her friend tried contacting her, but the phone was constantly switched off. The family was informed, as it was very unlike Vanshika to miss an important exam.

"We asked her flatmates and learnt that Vanshika left the house on April 25, around 9:30 pm. YouTube history shows that she watched videos related to IELTS till 11 pm after which her phone was switched off. We don't have any details after that. Her mobile phone was last located at a park near her house," said her uncle.

On Monday morning, the family learnt that Vanshika's body had been found on a beach. The cause of death is uncertain, and the investigation is underway.

"Vanshika was a topper. She was made class monitor within 10 days of starting college in Canada. She wanted to become something. She wanted to create a name for herself. We don't know what happened," said Mr Singh, while speaking to NDTV.

The High Commission of India in Ottawa has expressed condolences to the family and ensured all possible support to the family.

"We are deeply saddened to be informed of the death of Ms. Vanshika, student from India in Ottawa. The matter has been taken up with concerned authorities and the cause is under investigation as per local police. We are in close contact with the bereaved kin and local community associations to provide all possible assistance," the High Commission of India in Ottawa wrote.

"We appeal to the government to send the body to India at the earliest. Our daughter should be sent back home," said Meena, another aunt.

Vanshika's uncle has also appealed to the Canadian government to get to the bottom of the case, interrogate friends and conduct trials and understand what happened.

"The perpetrator should be punished," he said.