Indian Sailor Dies, 4 Injured After Boat Catches Fire, Sinks Near Hormuz

An Indian sailor died, and four others were injured after a 'dhow' (a wooden boat) caught fire and sank near the Strait of Hormuz, government sources said.

The boat was carrying 18 Indian crew members - who were rescued by a vessel that was passing by.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

According to sources, the injured sailors are receiving medical treatment in Dubai.

The Indian Consulate in Dubai, in a post on X, said their officials have met the rescued Indian sailors. "We remain in touch with the dhow owner and rendering all possible assistance," it said.

Update:



In the unfortunate fire incident on board an Indian wooden dhow at sea, 1 Indian crew died and four were injured. They were rescued by a vessel passing by.



Indian consulate officials have met the rescued Indians. The injured are being extended medical treatment.… https://t.co/0unUk8AJTG — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) May 9, 2026

Earlier, the Consulate, without giving much information, had said it was "saddened to learn of the unfortunate incident at Sea that caused the tragic death of an Indian crew of a ship".

The incident came amid increasing hostilities between Iran and the US in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime chokepoint between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman through which a significant portion of the world's oil supply passes.

On Friday, the US and Iran exchanged fire in Hormuz - once again threatening their month-long ceasefire. While Iran accused the US forces of starting aggression by targeting two ships and attacking civilian areas, Washington insisted it fired in retaliation.

US President Donald Trump called the fire exchange a "love tap".

He later reiterated his threat for Iran to agree to make a deal to restart negotiations to end the war or face attacks again.