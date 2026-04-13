Indian-Origin Techie Drowns In US Waterfall During 26th Birthday Celebration

A 26-year-old software engineer from Andhra Pradesh died in a tragic drowning incident in the United States. The incident happened on Saturday, which was also his birthday. He had gone with a group of friends to a waterfall in California, to celebrate.

The authorities described it as an accident caused by dangerous water conditions.

Singireddy Sai Sriharikrishna after completing his Master's degree in the US, had recently started working at a software company in St. Louis. His family said he had "just got the job" a few months ago and was very happy to begin his career.

Friends said he liked swimming and happily entered the water. However, within minutes, things went wrong and he drowned.

Despite immediate attempts by his friends to rescue him, they could not save him due to the force of the water. Emergency responders later reached the spot and recovered his body after a search operation.

The sudden death of the young engineer has left his family in deep shock.

The man is survived by his parents, Singireddy Srinivasa Rao and Ramadevi.

Efforts are now underway to bring back his body to India.