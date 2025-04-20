Indian National Caught Smuggling Rs 17,00,00,000 Cash, Gold At Zambia Airport

Zambian customs officials said on Saturday they had arrested an Indian national who had attempted to smuggle more than $2 million (Rs 17,07,74,505) in cash and gold worth $500,000 through the country's main airport.

The 27-year-old was on his way to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates when his attempt was thwarted by a multi-agency team at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) said.

He was intercepted with $2,320,000 in cash and seven pieces of what they suspected to be gold valued at $500,000, the agency said in a statement.

Images shared by Zambian media showed stacks of $100 bills held together with rubber bands. The money was packed into a black bag, which was then placed inside a larger polypropylene suitcase.

"Investigations into the matter are ongoing," DEC said, warning "those involved in trans-national organised crimes that the long arm of the law will catch up with them soon".

The southern African country has abundant reserves of minerals, including copper and gold. But its economy is impoverished and more than 60 percent of the population lives in poverty, according to the World Bank.

In 2023, five Egyptians were arrested in Zambia with a plane carrying weapons, 127 kilograms (280 pounds) of gold and $5.7 million in cash.

They were released after prosecutors dropped espionage charges against them.

