Indian National Among 2 Killed After 'Projectile Strike' In Saudi Arabia

A projectile killed two people and injured 12 more in Saudi Arabia's Al Kharj governorate south of Riyadh, the kingdom's civil defence said on Sunday, as Iran continued to launch missiles and drones at its Gulf neighbours.

The civil defence agency said an Indian and a Bangladeshi national were killed by an unspecified "military projectile" that hit a residential area, according to the statement, which did not mention Iran by name.

Al Kharj governorate is home to a massive air base and has been targeted repeatedly over the past week as Tehran struck the Gulf after Israel and the US launched a campaign against the Islamic republic.

