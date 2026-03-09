Advertisement

"Matter Of Relief": India Says No Indian Killed In Saudi Strike

Read Time: 2 mins
Saudi's defence agency had said that an Indian and a Bangladeshi national were killed in the strike.
  • The Indian Embassy in Riyadh denied reports of an Indian death in a projectile strike
  • One Indian was injured and is receiving treatment at a government hospital in Al Kharj
  • Indian Counsellor Y Sabir visited the injured individual at the hospital last night
New Delhi:

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh has rejected reports of an Indian national's death in a 'projectile strike' in Saudi Arabia amid the escalating Iran war, saying it is a "matter of relief".

According to the Embassy, one Indian national was injured in the attack and is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Al Kharj.

"It is a matter of relief that there has been no Indian fatality in the unfortunate incident at Al Kharj yesterday evening. The Embassy has been in touch with the concerned Saudi authorities regarding this issue," it said in a statement.

The Embassy added, "Counsellor (CW) Shri Y. Sabir visited Al Kharj last night and met the injured Indian national involved in this unfortunate incident."

The Saudi's civil defence agency had earlier said that an Indian and a Bangladeshi national were killed by an unspecified "military projectile" that hit a residential area.

Al Kharj is home to a massive air base and has been targeted repeatedly over the past week as Tehran struck the Gulf after Israel and US' joint attacks.

