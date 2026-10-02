Indian Man Sets World Record For Largest Spice Painting In Karnataka

Spice painting is a unique form of art that uses natural spices as colours to create detailed and striking artworks. Combining creativity with India's rich spice heritage, the art form gives traditional paintings a distinctive earthy look. One Indian artist has now taken this art to a record-breaking scale. Indian artist Amar Raju Kale has created the largest spice painting, covering an area of 175.82 square metres. The achievement took place in Dharwad, Karnataka, according to Guinness World Records.

The artwork shows a traditional Indian chariot (rath) being pulled by an elephant. It is created in earthy shades of yellow, ochre and brown, giving it an ancient, rustic feel.

The painting measures 175.82 square metres, which is equal to 1,892.5 square feet. Amar Raju Kale achieved the record in Dharwad, Karnataka, India.

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Amar Raju Kale is a professional artist. He aims to achieve excellence in his field while also celebrating India's spice heritage.

Amar Raju Kale's record-breaking spice painting not only showcases extraordinary artistic talent but also highlights India's rich spice heritage. His achievement stands as a creative tribute to culture, innovation, and artistic excellence.