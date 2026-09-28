Belgian Man Sets World Record For Fastest Half Marathon On Stilts

A 32-year-old Belgian man has set a Guinness World Records title after completing a half marathon while running on stilts. Jonathan Engels finished the Skylux Half Marathon in Kortrijk, Belgium, wearing 3-foot-1-inch stilts strapped to his feet, according to Guinness World Records.

Jonathan completed the 21.1-kilometre race on April 26 in 2 hours, 30 minutes and 44 seconds. His achievement earned him the Guinness World Records title for the fastest half marathon on stilts.

The record came after seven months of special training and about 230 kilometres of training.

Jonathan said running and stilt performing are his two biggest passions.

Jonathan has enjoyed performing on stilts since he was 16. He later joined a Belgian street theatre group called Gusta Straattheater, where he performed at festivals, weddings and corporate events.

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He also enjoys trail running with friends, especially on long routes through the Alps mountain range.

In the summer of 2025, Jonathan realised that he could combine his two passions and try for a world record. After discussing the idea with his friends, he decided to begin training.

Jonathan said his first trials motivated him to train harder, and he believed the record was not impossible.

Jonathan began at a fast pace of 6:45 minutes per kilometre. However, he faced several challenges during the race. Other runners sometimes interrupted his path, while low bridges forced him to duck. He also had to deal with painful feet while trying to maintain his speed.

After 9 kilometres, Jonathan began to doubt whether he could continue at his fast pace. He then decided that it was his only chance to break the record and continued.

After completing the race, Jonathan described the experience as an overwhelmingly euphoric feeling, despite all his muscles hurting badly.